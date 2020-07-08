.

Eagles Concert Film To Receive Encore TV Broadcast

Keavin Wiggins | 07-08-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Eagles

The Eagles concert film "Live From The Forum MMXVIII", premiered on ESPN over the fourth of July weekend and will be receiving an encore broadcast next Monday, July 13th.

The concert film, which was captured during the band's sold-out three-night stand at the Fabulous Forum in Inglewood (Los Angeles) on September 12th, 14th, and 15th, 2018, premiered on the sports network this past Sunday night (July 5th.)

The network will be broadcasting an encore of the film this coming Monday, July 13 at 6 PM and have made it available via their app beginning today, July 8th.

ESPN's Chris Berman who introduced the TV special and had this to say, "Sports and music have long been at the top of the list for being able to bring people of all types together. The Eagles have been doing just that for almost half a century."

"Live From The Forum MMXVIII" will be released in various audio and video formats on October 16th.


Related Stories


Eagles Concert Film To Receive Encore TV Broadcast

Eagles Concert Film Coming To TV This Holiday Weekend

Eagles Reschedule Some Hotel California Tour Dates

The Eagles In The Studio For 45th Anniversary Of One Of These Nights

The Eagles' Joe Walsh Launches Public Radio Show

Metallica, Eagles, Springsteen, Queen Lead Apple Music Live Special

The Eagles Reveal Rescheduled Hotel California Dates

Bowling For Soup Cover The Eagles' 'Already Gone'

The Eagles Reschedule Hotel California Dates

Foo Fighter Recruits Guns N' Roses, Eagles Stars For New Song 2019 In Review

More Eagles News


advertisement
Day In Rock

Van Halen Solo Album Delayed By Pandemic- Eagles Concert Film To Receive Encore TV Broadcast- Anthrax and Lee Ving Do Quarantine Jam Of Fear Classic- Gerard Way- more

Reviews

Rock Reads: 'Run-Out Groove: Inside Capitol's 1980s Hits & Stiffs' by Dave Morrell

Singled Out: Joe Bouchard's Forget About Love

Psycle - Kill The Machine

Singled Out: Annie Stela's Weight Of Life

Singled Out: The Phoenix Within's Tenfold

advertisement
Latest News

Van Halen Solo Album Delayed By Pandemic

Eagles Concert Film To Receive Encore TV Broadcast

Anthrax and Lee Ving Do Quarantine Jam Of Fear Classic

My Chemical Romance's Gerard Way Releases New Song

Sammy Hagar Pays Tribute To Charlie Daniels

Grohl Tried To Be Respectful Of Nirvana With Foo Fighters Launch

Zac Brown Band Raised Over $1.4 Million With Charity Livestream

Singled Out: Joe Bouchard's Forget About Love