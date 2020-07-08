Eagles Concert Film To Receive Encore TV Broadcast

The Eagles concert film "Live From The Forum MMXVIII", premiered on ESPN over the fourth of July weekend and will be receiving an encore broadcast next Monday, July 13th.
The concert film, which was captured during the band's sold-out three-night stand at the Fabulous Forum in Inglewood (Los Angeles) on September 12th, 14th, and 15th, 2018, premiered on the sports network this past Sunday night (July 5th.)
The network will be broadcasting an encore of the film this coming Monday, July 13 at 6 PM and have made it available via their app beginning today, July 8th.
ESPN's Chris Berman who introduced the TV special and had this to say, "Sports and music have long been at the top of the list for being able to bring people of all types together. The Eagles have been doing just that for almost half a century."
"Live From The Forum MMXVIII" will be released in various audio and video formats on October 16th.
