.

Rumored Queen and Black Sabbath Stars Collaboration Has Chance Of Happening

Keavin Wiggins | 07-12-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Queen

Queen's Brian May says that a much rumored collaboration with fellow guitar legend, Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi, has a "chance" of seeing the light of day.

May made the comments during an interview with Guitar World. The topic of the publication's heavy metal guitar poll and May correctly guessed that his friend Iommi topped the list.

Brian was then asked if there was a chance that the rumored collaboration with Iommi could happen and he responded, "I think there is a chance.

"We do more talking than anything else, but we do a lot of talking. He is really my dearest friend in the business and has been for so many years. I could write books about Tony because he's just the most [pauses]... I don't even know how to put it into words. You know, he's a luminous human being is Tony, with a wonderful, kind nature and an incredibly baffling sense of humor.

"And, of course, he is the father of heavy metal. He did that. He made that happen. And it's from his fingers and his mind. That young ex-welder, he made that happen. So, you know, he forever wears that medal, I think. He founded this stuff, heavy metal, in my opinion. I mean, I think probably most people would agree, judging by your poll!"


Related Stories


Rumored Queen and Black Sabbath Stars Collaboration Has Chance Of Happening

Queen Release New Episode Of Lockumentary Series

Queen Star Addresses Idea Of Bohemian Rhapsody Sequel

Queen Release Second Episode Of New Lockumentary Series

Queen Launch New Video Series Called 'Lockumentary'

Queen In The Studio For The Game's 40th Anniversary

Queen Honored With Royal Mail Stamp Series

Queen Announce YouTube Tour Watch Party

Queen's Brian May Shares Post Heart Attack Message

Queen Legend Brian May Suffered Heart Attack

More Queen News


advertisement
Day In Rock

Motley Crue, Five Finger Death Punch Lead Virtual Festival Lineup- Music Icon Charlie Daniels Laid To Rest- Rumored Queen and Black Sabbath Stars Collaboration- more

Reviews

Static-X - Project Regeneration Volume 1

Singled Out: Slaves To Humanity's Behind My Back

Singled Out: Red Voodoo's Rise Up

Rock Reads: 'Run-Out Groove: Inside Capitol's 1980s Hits & Stiffs' by Dave Morrell

Singled Out: Joe Bouchard's Forget About Love

advertisement
Latest News

Motley Crue, Five Finger Death Punch Lead Virtual Festival Lineup

Music Icon Charlie Daniels Laid To Rest

Rumored Queen and Black Sabbath Stars Collaboration Has Chance Of Happening

Yes Legend Jon Anderson Streams New Song 'First Born Leaders'

Pearl Jam Stream Rock Werchter Festival Performance

Morse, Portnoy, George Release Video For 'Hymn 43'

Trapt Dedicate 'Make It Out Alive' To Keeping Spirits Alive Amid Pandemic

Dillinger Escape Plan's Greg Puciato Releases Solo Video