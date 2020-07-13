Enslaved Release 'Jettegryta' Video

Enslaved have released a music video for their brand new single 'Jettegryta'. The song comes from their forthcoming album, "Utgard," which is set to be released on October 2nd.

Grutle Kjellson had this to say about the new video, "Iceland was the perfect place to shoot the video for Jettegryta. Jettegryta translates to Giant´s Cauldron and refers to a phenomenon in nature, where rivers/running water - over a long period - create an often cylindrical hole in solid rock.

"In ancient Norse folklore, the Jette/Jotun (giants) made these cauldrons to cook in. Although these particular nature phenomena don't exist on the volcanic island of Iceland, there are plenty of other places on this magical island that could lead to the dwelling of the giants!

"When Norse settlers came to Iceland in the 8th and 9th century, the fumes and fog from the hot streams and the volcanos clearly told them that this island was inhabited by elves, dwarves and giants!

"This reminded them of the stories of Utgard. To them, Iceland was on the doorsteps of Utgard, the outer borders of the world of men; a gateway. The lyrics of the song deal with entering such a mythological and esoteric place; deep within your own mind and imagination, a gateway into the dreams, the unconscious and the realm of chaos.

"We have tried to transform these words into this clip, and maybe you can feel a glimpse of what those early Icelanders felt when they first entered this realm!" Watch the video below:





