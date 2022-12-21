(Nuclear Blast) Enslaved have released a brand new single and music video for "Caravans to the Outer Worlds (Live from The Otherworldly Big Band Experience)".
The track comes from their forthcoming new studio album "Heimdal" (out March 3rd), as well as last year's EP of the same name. Grutle Kjellson had this to say, "Caravans To The Outer Worlds' was the first material written for our upcoming album, and that first song usually points in a certain direction.
"However, this song points in several directions, and that really made the whole process immensely interesting, and ultimately pushed us making our best album ever!
"This live-version, taken from 'The Otherworldly Big Band Experience', our last big project keeping us alive during the pandemic, is the first of hopefully many opportunities to behold a performance of this energetic song. We hope you'll enjoy it. God Jol!" Watch the video below:
Enslaved Release 'Caravans to the Outer Worlds' Video
