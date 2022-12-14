Enslaved And Insomnium Plot North American Tour

Enslaved have announced that they will be launching a month-long, North American co-headline tour with Insomnium that will feature support from Black Anvil.
They will be launching the tour in support of their forthcoming album, "Heimdal" which is set to hit stores on March 3rd, followed by the tour kick off on April 5th at Irving Plaza in New York City.
Ivar Bjornson had this to say, "Neither you nor we will BELIEVE how much we are looking forward to coming back to the US of A and Canada in April 2023!
"We have a new album (and more if you want to be technical), 'Heimdal', to show you - spoiler alert: it will lay venues waste. Yes, we are that confident. We also have some rather cosmically awesome (!) bands joining the trek in co-headliners Insomnium and support Black Anvil - how could this become anything but the most spectacular event of 2023?" See the dates below:
05 April New York, NY - Irving Plaza
06 April Boston, MA - Big Night Live
07 April Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre
08 April Toronto, ON - The Opera House
10 April Detroit, MI - Saint Andrew's Hall
11 April Chicago, IL - House Of Blues
12 April Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater
14 April Denver, CO - The Gothic Theatre
15 April Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
17 April Seattle, WA - The Crocodile
18 April Vancouver, BC - The Rickshaw
19 April Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre
21 April Berkeley, CA - The UC Theatre Taube Family Music Hall
22 April Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre
23 April Phoenix, AZ - Nile Theater
25 April Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live
26 April Dallas, TX - The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
28 April Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse
29 April Raleigh, NC - Lincoln Theatre
30 April Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage
