Enslaved And Insomnium Plot North American Tour

Enslaved have announced that they will be launching a month-long, North American co-headline tour with Insomnium that will feature support from Black Anvil.

They will be launching the tour in support of their forthcoming album, "Heimdal" which is set to hit stores on March 3rd, followed by the tour kick off on April 5th at Irving Plaza in New York City.

Ivar Bjornson had this to say, "Neither you nor we will BELIEVE how much we are looking forward to coming back to the US of A and Canada in April 2023!

"We have a new album (and more if you want to be technical), 'Heimdal', to show you - spoiler alert: it will lay venues waste. Yes, we are that confident. We also have some rather cosmically awesome (!) bands joining the trek in co-headliners Insomnium and support Black Anvil - how could this become anything but the most spectacular event of 2023?" See the dates below:

05 April New York, NY - Irving Plaza

06 April Boston, MA - Big Night Live

07 April Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre

08 April Toronto, ON - The Opera House

10 April Detroit, MI - Saint Andrew's Hall

11 April Chicago, IL - House Of Blues

12 April Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater

14 April Denver, CO - The Gothic Theatre

15 April Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

17 April Seattle, WA - The Crocodile

18 April Vancouver, BC - The Rickshaw

19 April Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre

21 April Berkeley, CA - The UC Theatre Taube Family Music Hall

22 April Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre

23 April Phoenix, AZ - Nile Theater

25 April Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live

26 April Dallas, TX - The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

28 April Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse

29 April Raleigh, NC - Lincoln Theatre

30 April Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

