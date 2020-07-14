David Lee Roth Unsure If Eddie Van Halen Will Ever Tour Again

(hennemusic) Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth shares his thoughts on the likelihood of Eddie Van Halen returning to the road in a new interview with The New York Times.

Van Halen the band have been on an extended hiatus since the completion of a 2015 tour, with a number of reports last year indicating that the iconic guitarist is being treated for throat cancer.

"I don't know that Eddie is ever really going to rally for the rigors of the road again," explains Roth in an article primarily focused on his recent line of social media artwork. "I don't even want to say I've waited - I've supported for five years. Because what I do is physical as well as musical and spiritual - you can't take five years off from the ring. But I did. And I do not regret a second of it.

"He's a band mate. We had a colleague down. And he's down now for enough time that I don't know that he's going to be coming back out on the road. You want to hear the classics? You're talking to him."

No official statements have been released regarding Eddie's health status or Van Halen's plans moving forward.

Last year, Roth revealed his belief that Van Halen is "finished", and went on to resume solo performances in 2020 in Las Vegas and as an opener on the KISS farewell trek before the pandemic shut down the live music industry.

Roth battled an unspecified illness during his early 2020 gigs.

"I'm not so unconvinced I didn't have the corona," he says. "Man, they gave me enough prednisone to put boots on the moon! We left a trail of groupies, rubble and incandescent reviews. But I don't want to go back through it." here.

