Scorpions Going Old School With New Album

Scorpions frontman Klaus Meine says that the band aim to return to the "vibe" of their acclaimed albums from the 1980s on their forthcoming studio effort.

Klaus spoke about the new record during an interview with the popular Talking Metal podcast. He said, "We hooked up with [record producer] Greg Fidelman. He used to work with Metallica and Slipknot , so we're right on our way bringing the old vibe from albums like 'Blackout', 'Love At First Sting' or even 'Lovedrive'.

"We try to focus on those albums and this attitude. If we get there, who knows, it's so many years later. But it's the spirit and it's the whole vibe around this album.

"To start with, it's crazy enough to say, 'Let's make a new record.' It's quite a challenge after all these years. While most other artists say, 'Okay, we put out a couple of songs,' like the way we did it with 'Sign Of Hope', that's good enough. But we said, 'No.' We go the old-fashioned way and make a whole new album.

"And this time, the focus is on the harder songs. 'Sign Of Hope' is like a real short, sweet and nice ballad, just reflecting this moment in time. But the album will be more on the harder edge." Stream the full episode here.





