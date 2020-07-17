Ozzy Osbourne Working On New Studio Album

(hennemusic) Ozzy Osbourne is working on a new album with producer Andrew Watt, according to the singer's wife and manager Sharon Osbourne. The pairing - who previously put together the legendary rocker's early 2020 release, "Ordinary Man" - have teamed up for a second project.

"The album was sensational," Sharon tells Steve-O's "Wild Ride!" podcast. "He's starting his second album with Andrew Watt right now. And you can't stop him. He's doing it."

Produced by guitarist Watt, "Ordinary Man" was recorded with the rhythm section of Guns N' Roses bassist Duff McKagan and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith and featured special guest appearances by Slash, Elton John and Tom Morello; the project entered the UK charts at No. 3 to deliver Osbourne the highest-charting solo album ever in his homeland.

Sharon also shared an update on Ozzy's health after a difficult year for the singer. "He's doing good. He's doing really, really good," she explains. "He's had a terrible, terrible injury. At one point, they thought he would never walk again, but he is - he's walking and he's doing great. He's been hit by so much medically, but he's doing good. He's getting stronger every day.

"Oh, God. I mean, to be hit with the spinal injury, and then what it had done was it kind of started off the Parkinson's [disease] that he had the gene for but was never activated - he just had the gene. It's like having the breast cancer gene but it never comes into fruition - it never gets alive. And he had the Parkinson's gene and this accident just sparked it off. So he kind of had a double dose of everything. But he's doing good.

"It's heartbreaking - it's heartbreaking - to see this," she added. "He's had this ride in his life, and then suddenly - boom! - you are floored. And to have your health taken away... No matter what you've got money-wise or anything in the world, [it's something you] can't fix."

After multiple tour delays and cancellations, Sharon says Ozzy still has plans to return to the stage. Read her comments about that here.

