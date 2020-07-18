It Is Up To Eddie Van Halen If He Will Tour Again Says Wolfgang

Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth made headlines recently when he said that he wasn't sure if Eddie Van Halen could ever tour again, the famed guitarist's son and band bassist Wolfgang shared his reaction to Roth's comments.

Roth told the New York Times, "I don't know that Eddie is ever really going to rally for the rigors of the road again. I don't even want to say I've waited - I've supported for five years. Because what I do is physical as well as musical and spiritual - you can't take five years off from the ring. But I did. And I do not regret a second of it. He's a band mate. We had a colleague down. And he's down now for enough time that I don't know that he's going to be coming back out on the road. You want to hear the classics? You're talking to him."

After the interview made news across the web, Wolfgang reacted to one of the headlines that read, "David Lee Roth Doubts Eddie Van Halen Will Ever Tour Again". Wolfgang responded with, "Yeah I don't really think that's up for him to decide".





