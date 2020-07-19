The Nine Lives Of Ozzy Osbourne Documentary Surprised Sharon

Ozzy Osbourne's son Jack shared how the forthcoming "Biography: The Nine Lives Of Ozzy Osbourne" documentary, that will premiere on A&E later this summer, came about and Sharon shared her surprise at how honest it came out.

The network announced the two-hour special in January and stated that it would air on the network this summer. A premiere date has yet to be announced, but Jack spoke a little about the biography during an appearance on his mother's day time television show "The Talk".

He said, "When you make a doc like this, it's a totally collaborative effort, and I'd done a documentary on my dad about 10 years ago. When A&E approached us, they were, like, 'We wanna do an A&E biography on Ozzy,' and everyone was on board. And the kind of stipulation for us was, we don't wanna make the same A&E biography that people have seen, this very kind of plug-and-play-type bio piece.

"Our director, Greg Johnston, who the family's worked with since 'The Osbournes', he was one of the executive producers of that back in 2001; he knows the family better than anyone.

"And he came on board, and we basically said, 'All right, let's take the gloves off and get really honest.' And we gave him every bit of footage we have from 50 years of my dad's career.

"Creatively, it was very much Greg's vision, and I think he knocked it out of the park. Even mom, who's been the kind of overwatch of Dad's entire life, I remember when we did the first screening for it, [she responded,] 'Okay, that's good.'"

Sharon, Ozzy's wife and manager and Jack's mother added, "I was really, really surprised. I didn't think that it was gonna be that honest and that good." Watch the clip below:





Related Stories

Ozzy Osbourne Working On New Studio Album

Ozzy Osbourne Helped By Son's MS Battle

Ozzy, Sharon, Jack Osbourne Launching New TV Series

Ozzy Osbourne Guitarist Recreates Black Sabbath Debut Album For 50th Anniversary

Virtual Ozzfest Event Streaming This Weekend

Ozzy Osbourne Gave Motley Crue Their Big Break Says Lee

Ozzy Osbourne Shares He Is 'Getting Better' Following Health Issues

Ozzy & Jack (Osbourne)'s World Detour Returning To TV This Summer

Ozzy Osbourne Says 'Ordinary Man' Happened By Accident

More Ozzy Osbourne News



