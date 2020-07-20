.

Journey's Neal Schon Reflects On Santana Experience

Keavin Wiggins | 07-20-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Neal Schon

Before he cofounded Journey, guitar icon Neal Schon worked with another legendary axeman, Carlos Santana, and Neal reflected on that experience during an appearance on Joe Bonamassa's Live From Nerdville series.

Schon shared about his time with Santana, "It was such an experience to go to all those different countries. I was still in high school and I'm in Ghana, Africa... I'm everywhere. It was quite an experience. I'm lucky to be alive (laughs).

"Those were times I'll never forget. Carlos and I remain best friends. He's been talking to me about doing a record with him right now. I think we're going to have a little more time on our hands here at home." Check out the full interview below:


Related Stories


Journey's Neal Schon Reflects On Santana Experience

Steve Perry's Silence Puzzles Journey's Neal Schon

Neal Schon Appears On Former Journey Singer's New Album 2019 In Review

Journey's Neal Schon Tributes Prince With 'Purple Rain' Cover 2019 In Review

Journey's Neal Schon Had Organ Removed In Emergency Surgery 2019 In Review

Journey's Neal Schon Invited Steve Perry To Join Him On Tour 2019 In Review

Journey's Neal Schon Jams With Joe Bonamassa

Neal Schon Appears On Former Journey Singer's New Album

Journey's Neal Schon Tributes Prince With 'Purple Rain' Cover

Journey's Neal Schon Launches New Mobile App

More Neal Schon News


advertisement
Day In Rock

Metallica Streaming Full 'Master Of Puppets' Album Performance- AC/DC Look Back At 'Hells Bells' For 'Back In Black' Anniversary- KISS Announce Rescheduled Farewell Tour Dates- more

Reviews

RockPile: Gang of Four- Half Past Two - Venus Furs

Singled Out: Anthony Garcia's Fire Song

Singled Out: Run River North's Pretty Lies

Singled Out: Faded Paper Figures' Count It Out

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Road Trip Gear Edition, Part 2

advertisement
Latest News

Metallica Streaming Full 'Master Of Puppets' Album Performance

AC/DC Look Back At 'Hells Bells' For 'Back In Black' 40th Anniversary

Nuno Bettencourt TV Special To Feature Guitars-Only Rendition Of 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

Carrie Underwood Previews Her First Christmas Album

Journey's Neal Schon Reflects On Santana Experience

Stones, Hendrix, Nirvana Lead Greatest Festival Of All Time Special

Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong Rocks 'Police On My Back'

Singled Out: The Actual Goners' Diamond Dust