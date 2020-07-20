Journey's Neal Schon Reflects On Santana Experience

Before he cofounded Journey, guitar icon Neal Schon worked with another legendary axeman, Carlos Santana, and Neal reflected on that experience during an appearance on Joe Bonamassa's Live From Nerdville series.
Schon shared about his time with Santana, "It was such an experience to go to all those different countries. I was still in high school and I'm in Ghana, Africa... I'm everywhere. It was quite an experience. I'm lucky to be alive (laughs).
"Those were times I'll never forget. Carlos and I remain best friends. He's been talking to me about doing a record with him right now. I think we're going to have a little more time on our hands here at home." Check out the full interview below:
