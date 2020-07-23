(hennemusic) The Scorpions have announced the rescheduled spring 2021 dates for their recently postponed summer 2020 Sin City Nights Las Vegas residency.
The nine-show "Sin City Nights" series - with guests Queensryche - which was scheduled to open earlier this month at the Zappos Theater at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, has been moved to May of 2021.
"All tickets will be honored for the new dates," says the band. "If you are a ticketholder and cannot make the new show date, you will receive an e-mail from your ticket provider, or you can visit livenation.com/refund."
The Scorpions have been working on music for their first new album since 2015's "Return To Forever." Read more here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
Scorpions Going Old School With New Album
Motorhead And Scorpions Star Battled Covid-19
Scorpions Making Progress On New Album Amid Lockdown
Scorpions Call On Fans for 'Signs Of Hope' Video
Scorpions Give Fans 'Sign Of Hope' With New Song
Scorpions Stream World Wide Live Documentary
Scorpions Postpone Las Vegas Residency
Scorpions Release New Single 'Sign Of Hope'
Scorpions Resume Tour Following Klaus Meine Surgery
Slash Leads All-Star Lineup For AC/DC Back In Black Celebration- Jimmy Page Addresses Likelihood Of Future Led Zeppelin Live Shows- Motorhead Expand 'Ace Of Spades'- more
Singled Out: Billy Ray Rock's Get the Funk
Singled Out: The Actual Goners' Diamond Dust
RockPile: Gang of Four- Half Past Two - Venus Furs
Singled Out: Anthony Garcia's Fire Song
Singled Out: Run River North's Pretty Lies
Slash Leads All-Star Lineup For AC/DC Back In Black Celebration
Jimmy Page Addresses Likelihood Of Future Led Zeppelin Live Shows
Motorhead Expand 'Ace Of Spades' For 40th Anniversary
Scorpions Announce Rescheduled Sin City Nights Residency Dates
Wolfgang Van Halen In Heated Twitter Exchanges
Emmure Release 'Thunder Mouth' Video
The Sword Return To Live Action With Lockdown Video
Run DMC's Darryl 'D.M.C.' McDaniels Talks Metal