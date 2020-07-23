.

Scorpions Announce Rescheduled Sin City Nights Residency Dates

Bruce Henne | 07-23-2020

Scorpions

(hennemusic) The Scorpions have announced the rescheduled spring 2021 dates for their recently postponed summer 2020 Sin City Nights Las Vegas residency.

The nine-show "Sin City Nights" series - with guests Queensryche - which was scheduled to open earlier this month at the Zappos Theater at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, has been moved to May of 2021.

"All tickets will be honored for the new dates," says the band. "If you are a ticketholder and cannot make the new show date, you will receive an e-mail from your ticket provider, or you can visit livenation.com/refund."

The Scorpions have been working on music for their first new album since 2015's "Return To Forever." Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


