Scorpions Announce Rescheduled Sin City Nights Residency Dates

(hennemusic) The Scorpions have announced the rescheduled spring 2021 dates for their recently postponed summer 2020 Sin City Nights Las Vegas residency.

The nine-show "Sin City Nights" series - with guests Queensryche - which was scheduled to open earlier this month at the Zappos Theater at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, has been moved to May of 2021.

"All tickets will be honored for the new dates," says the band. "If you are a ticketholder and cannot make the new show date, you will receive an e-mail from your ticket provider, or you can visit livenation.com/refund."

The Scorpions have been working on music for their first new album since 2015's "Return To Forever." Read more here.

