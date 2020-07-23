Wolfgang Van Halen In Heated Twitter Exchanges

Wolfgang Van Halen fired back at critical Twitter users that questioned his credentials as a musician and accused him of nepotism from his famed father Eddie Van Halen.

The social media exchange began when one user wrote,"@WolfVanHalen you're dad does music! You???? Welll?? Not sure until that new album comes out??" and Wolfgang responded, "Yeah you're right, I've never played on an album before. I don't do music. I don't even know how to play anything. I don't know why I wrote that in my bio."

Another person followed up with (a since deleted tweet), "Just a snarky rude entitled child of a celebrity whose riding on the shirt tails of his parents. This is laughable."

Wolfgang responded, "What's laughable is the fact that are you following the snarky rude entitled child in question for whatever reason. Also I'm riding my parents' COATTAILS not shirt tails. Get the insult right, Karen."

But not all of the tweets were nasty. One person responded, "Ignore the haters! They'll learn soon enough! I'm excited to hear it and hopefully being able to offer some support."





