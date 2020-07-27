.

Robert Plant Including Unreleases Songs On Digging Deep Collection

Keavin Wiggins | 07-27-2020

Robert Plant

Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant has announced that his forthcoming collection, "Digging Deep: Subterranea", will include three previously unreleased songs.

The collection will feature 30 tracks spanning Plant's solo career from his 1982 album "Pictures At Eleven" to the three previously unreleased songs, "Nothing Takes The Place Of You," "Charlie Patton Highway (Turn It Up - Part 1)" and "Too Much Alike (feat. Patty Griffin)".

It will be released as a limited edition 2CD collection and is set to hit stores on October 2nd. Plant tweeted, "RP is pleased to announce Digging Deep: Subterranea a journey through his solo recordings, from Pictures at Eleven in 1982 through to three new unreleased, exclusive tracks. " See the tracklisting below:

CD1
01. Rainbow
02. Hurting Kind
03. Shine It All Around
04. Ship Of Fools
05. Nothing Takes The Place Of You *
06. Darkness, Darkness
07. Heaven Knows
08. In The Mood
09. Charlie Patton Highway (Turn It Up - Part 1) *
10. New World
11. Like I've Never Been Gone
12. I Believe
13. Dance With You Tonight
14. Satan Your Kingdom Must Come Down
15. Great Spirit (acoustic)

CD2
01. Angel Dance
02. Takamba
03. Anniversary
04. Wreckless Love
05. White Clean & Neat
06. Silver Rider
07. Fat Lip
08. 29 Palms
09. Last Time I Saw Her
10. Embrace Another Fall
11. Too Much Alike (feat. Patty Griffin) *
12. Big Log
13. Falling In Love Again
14. Memory Song (Hello Hello)
15. Promised Land

* previously unreleased


