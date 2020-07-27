Robert Plant Including Unreleases Songs On Digging Deep Collection

Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant has announced that his forthcoming collection, "Digging Deep: Subterranea", will include three previously unreleased songs.

The collection will feature 30 tracks spanning Plant's solo career from his 1982 album "Pictures At Eleven" to the three previously unreleased songs, "Nothing Takes The Place Of You," "Charlie Patton Highway (Turn It Up - Part 1)" and "Too Much Alike (feat. Patty Griffin)".

It will be released as a limited edition 2CD collection and is set to hit stores on October 2nd. Plant tweeted, "RP is pleased to announce Digging Deep: Subterranea a journey through his solo recordings, from Pictures at Eleven in 1982 through to three new unreleased, exclusive tracks. " See the tracklisting below:

CD1

01. Rainbow

02. Hurting Kind

03. Shine It All Around

04. Ship Of Fools

05. Nothing Takes The Place Of You *

06. Darkness, Darkness

07. Heaven Knows

08. In The Mood

09. Charlie Patton Highway (Turn It Up - Part 1) *

10. New World

11. Like I've Never Been Gone

12. I Believe

13. Dance With You Tonight

14. Satan Your Kingdom Must Come Down

15. Great Spirit (acoustic)

CD2

01. Angel Dance

02. Takamba

03. Anniversary

04. Wreckless Love

05. White Clean & Neat

06. Silver Rider

07. Fat Lip

08. 29 Palms

09. Last Time I Saw Her

10. Embrace Another Fall

11. Too Much Alike (feat. Patty Griffin) *

12. Big Log

13. Falling In Love Again

14. Memory Song (Hello Hello)

15. Promised Land

* previously unreleased





