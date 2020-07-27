Singled Out: HeIsTheArtist

HeIsTheArtist recently released his new single "Boom (Love Version) and to celebrate we asked him to tell us the story behind the song. Here is the story:

My song "Boom" has multiple meanings. But first let's talk about where it began. My ex who I had lived with for some time was actually a drum player at a church (and that's pretty much how the religious original version first came about). Although, I switched the direction of the song to be more Holy Ghost like in sound, the song's origin is actually realistic in nature.

The song's second meaning is about my ex being a baby boomer and impregnating a lot of people in my hometown. That's pretty much where the "love version" came from. Despite their past, I was able to look past it and see the good inside their heart. But to this day I still have not shown the picture of my ex to anybody in my hometown (that's just a little secret between me, my ex, and their family.... because I want to build hearts and not break them).

The last meaning is the fact that me and my ex are both bipolar and are both are ticking time bombs (to say the least haha). But somehow despite our short fuses we created undeniable love between each other that only the two of us can understand.

Originally the song was called "Boom Boom Boom" because of these 3 meanings of the song, but I changed it to just simply "Boom" for simplicity (for love is simple to know when one finds it). Signed Love The Artist.

