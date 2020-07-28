.

New AC/DC Album Recorded But Delayed By Pandemic Says Snider

Keavin Wiggins | 07-28-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

AC/DC

The rumored new studio album by rock legends AC/DC "has been recorded," but the release has been delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic, according to Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider.

The vocalist made the comments to ABC Audio, adding "I haven't heard anything, but...it's AC/DC, man. You can't go wrong!...Four chords and a dream, baby! That's it!"

Dee also commented on the speculation that the new record would feature parts from late guitarist Malcolm Young. Snider said, "This is gonna be a miracle of technology.

"What will be achieved, the reuniting of the band that we know for one more album, is gonna to be uplifting and heartbreaking at the same time. Because nothing goes on forever. But this is the ultimate 'one more time.'"


Related Stories


New AC/DC Album Recorded But Delayed By Pandemic Says Snider

AC/DC Tribute Bon Scott With 'Back In Black'

Slash Leads All-Star Lineup For AC/DC Back In Black Celebration

AC/DC Release Classic 'You Shook Me All Night Long' Live Video

AC/DC Look Back At 'Hells Bells' For 'Back In Black' 40th Anniversary

AC/DC In The Studio For Back In Black Anniversary

AC/DC Share Classic 'Back In Black' Era Performance Video

AC/DC Launch 'Back In Black' 40th Anniversary Video Series

AC/DC Drummer Was Shocked When Band Brought In Axl Rose

AC/DC Won't Tour This Year, But Slade Ready If Called For 2021

More AC/DC News


advertisement
Day In Rock

New AC/DC Album Recorded But Delayed By Pandemic- U2's Bono and The Edge Unplug For Cover Of 'Stairway To Heaven'- Ace Frehley Releases Space Truckin' Video- more

Reviews

The Blues: Albert Castiglia - Wild and Free

Singled Out: Violet Night's evergreen

Singled Out: Bloody Heels' Criminal Mastermind

Daddy1 - 1 Bro Gad

Singled Out: Suit Of Lights' Tug of War

advertisement
Latest News

New AC/DC Album Recorded But Delayed By Pandemic Says Snider

U2's Bono and The Edge Unplug For Cover Of 'Stairway To Heaven'

Ace Frehley Releases Space Truckin' Video and Reveals Album Details

Joe Bonamassa Releases New Video and Announces Album

Sammy Hagar Praises Wolfgang Van Halen

Pearl Jam Stream Vintage Performance Of 1993 Classic 'Dissident'

John Fogerty Goes Ridin' In Latest Quarantine Jam

Singled Out: Violet Night's evergreen