The rumored new studio album by rock legends AC/DC "has been recorded," but the release has been delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic, according to Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider.
The vocalist made the comments to ABC Audio, adding "I haven't heard anything, but...it's AC/DC, man. You can't go wrong!...Four chords and a dream, baby! That's it!"
Dee also commented on the speculation that the new record would feature parts from late guitarist Malcolm Young. Snider said, "This is gonna be a miracle of technology.
"What will be achieved, the reuniting of the band that we know for one more album, is gonna to be uplifting and heartbreaking at the same time. Because nothing goes on forever. But this is the ultimate 'one more time.'"
AC/DC Tribute Bon Scott With 'Back In Black'
Slash Leads All-Star Lineup For AC/DC Back In Black Celebration
AC/DC Release Classic 'You Shook Me All Night Long' Live Video
AC/DC Look Back At 'Hells Bells' For 'Back In Black' 40th Anniversary
AC/DC In The Studio For Back In Black Anniversary
AC/DC Share Classic 'Back In Black' Era Performance Video
AC/DC Launch 'Back In Black' 40th Anniversary Video Series
AC/DC Drummer Was Shocked When Band Brought In Axl Rose
AC/DC Won't Tour This Year, But Slade Ready If Called For 2021
New AC/DC Album Recorded But Delayed By Pandemic- U2's Bono and The Edge Unplug For Cover Of 'Stairway To Heaven'- Ace Frehley Releases Space Truckin' Video- more
The Blues: Albert Castiglia - Wild and Free
Singled Out: Violet Night's evergreen
Singled Out: Bloody Heels' Criminal Mastermind
Singled Out: Suit Of Lights' Tug of War
New AC/DC Album Recorded But Delayed By Pandemic Says Snider
U2's Bono and The Edge Unplug For Cover Of 'Stairway To Heaven'
Ace Frehley Releases Space Truckin' Video and Reveals Album Details
Joe Bonamassa Releases New Video and Announces Album
Sammy Hagar Praises Wolfgang Van Halen
Pearl Jam Stream Vintage Performance Of 1993 Classic 'Dissident'
John Fogerty Goes Ridin' In Latest Quarantine Jam
Singled Out: Violet Night's evergreen