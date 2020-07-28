New AC/DC Album Recorded But Delayed By Pandemic Says Snider

The rumored new studio album by rock legends AC/DC "has been recorded," but the release has been delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic, according to Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider.

The vocalist made the comments to ABC Audio, adding "I haven't heard anything, but...it's AC/DC, man. You can't go wrong!...Four chords and a dream, baby! That's it!"

Dee also commented on the speculation that the new record would feature parts from late guitarist Malcolm Young. Snider said, "This is gonna be a miracle of technology.

"What will be achieved, the reuniting of the band that we know for one more album, is gonna to be uplifting and heartbreaking at the same time. Because nothing goes on forever. But this is the ultimate 'one more time.'"





