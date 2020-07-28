Sammy Hagar Praises Wolfgang Van Halen

Former Van Halen frontman Sammy Hagar shared his reaction to previews of Wolfgang Van Halen's forthcoming solo album and praised the young musician for doing his own thing and not trying to sound like his father's music.
Wolfgang engaged in some recent exchanges with fans via social media and in one post he was asked if being the son of a legendary musician (Eddie Van Halen) was "gift or a curse."
He responded, "That's a great question. It's really equally both. Being who I am, I think people at the least will be interested in what my work will sound like, which is very nice. But on the other hand, if it's not exactly what they want to hear or if I don't try to sound 'Van Halen-y' enough for them they'll hate me and won't give me the time of day.
"I'm fully prepared for a wave of hate when my music releases because it won't be what people think it'll be. I'm not trying to be my father, I'm trying to be me."
Hagar saw the post and shared his reaction. Sammy wrote, "Wolfie, that's a great answer. And the only way you will ever be happy and satisfied is doing your own thing the way you hear it in your head and feel it in your heart!
"You inherited genetically enough talent for 10 lifetimes. Use it the way you want. P.S. I've heard a couple snippets and they are bad f***ing ass!!! Hope I run into you someplace once we all get out of prison ha ha. Stay safe. Love to your mom & dad."
Wolfgang responded to Sammy, "Thanks so much for the kind words, Sam! Can't wait for you to hear it. Much love to you and yours."
