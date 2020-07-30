R.E.M. To Stream Full 1999 Glastonbury Headline Set

R.E.M. have announced that they will help celebrate the 50th anniversary of the iconic Glastonbury Festival by streaming their full 1999 headline set on YouTube.
The band will be streaming their June 25th, 1999 performance from the UK festival on August 6th at 8:00pm BST / 3:00pm EST. The stream will be available for 72 hours.
Frontman Michael Stipe shared about the performance, "Hole did such a great set, I was like-I've got to ramp this up, I've got to be great. I think it was maybe a moment for R.E.M. and the UK where we had kind of been forgotten or pushed aside by younger bands, and that was a particular moment at Glastonbury where I think we pulled ourselves back to the front of the line and actually proved, this is what we're capable of. It was a great show for us!" Watch the stream below (once available):
