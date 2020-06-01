Lightworker are streaming their brand new song "Cholera". The track comes from the group's debut full length album, "Fury By Failure", which will be released on June 12th.
The band had this to say about the new track, "'Cholera' is interesting in that it's the oldest song on the record and it quite literally kick started the band.
"Fury By Failure contains a variety of influences, and 'Cholera' embraces aspects of melody we enjoy that's vehemently 'Lightworker.'" Stream the song below:
Lightworker Release New Song 'The Willing Martyr'
Motley Crue, Def Leppard and Poison Postpone Stadium Tour- Metallica To Stream Full Poor Touring Me Concert- 80s Music Stars Going Back To The Basement For Special Event- more
Singled Out: Silent Theory's Six Feet Under
Doug 'Cosmo' Clifford - Magic Window
Singled Out: Siren Songs' Goodnight Sun, Hello Moon
Singled Out: Cristian Machado (ex-Ill Nino)'s Die Alone
Motley Crue, Def Leppard and Poison Postpone Stadium Tour
Metallica To Stream Full Poor Touring Me Concert
80s Music Stars Going Back To The Basement For Special Event
Judas Priest's Richie Faulkner Appears in Gibson's Riff Lords
The Lawrence Arms Stream First Song From New Album
Wage War Unplug For New 'Grave (Stripped)' Video
Lightworker Stream New Song 'Cholera'
Singled Out: Mark Olson & Ingunn Ringvold