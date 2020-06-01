.

Lightworker Stream New Song 'Cholera'

Keavin Wiggins | 06-01-2020

Lightworker

Lightworker are streaming their brand new song "Cholera". The track comes from the group's debut full length album, "Fury By Failure", which will be released on June 12th.

The band had this to say about the new track, "'Cholera' is interesting in that it's the oldest song on the record and it quite literally kick started the band.

"Fury By Failure contains a variety of influences, and 'Cholera' embraces aspects of melody we enjoy that's vehemently 'Lightworker.'" Stream the song below:


