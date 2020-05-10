Lightworker Release New Song 'The Willing Martyr'

Lightworker have released their new song "The Willing Martyr." The track comes from the band's full length debut album "Fury By Failure", which is set to hit stores on June 12th.

The band had this to say, "'The Willing Martyr' is about breaking the cycle with anyone or anything that tries to keep you from realizing your full potential and having the guts to break free from the vicious cycle of exploitation and depravity

"This and all of the songs on Fury By Failure touch on how you can find that fury inside yourself and choose to do something positive with it instead of giving into defeat.

"When it comes to our misgivings, we have a choice. We either back down in the face of adversity and let it own us, or we can embrace the failure to move forward with a blistering passion to overcome and build upon the lessons learned. With these songs, we choose to explore the latter." Check out the song below





