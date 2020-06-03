Bob Kulick's 'Proper Memorial' Delayed Due To Covid-19

Former KISS guitarist Bruce Kulick shared that a "proper memorial" for his brother Bob Kulick will be planned in the future, but a traditional service is not possible at this time due to the Covid-19 shutdown.

Bob Kulick was a Grammy winning producer and guitarist who worked with KISS, Meatloaf, Lou Reed and W.A.S.P. among others. He passed away on May 28th at the age of 70.

Bruce shared a statement to thank fans for their support and offered an update on the memorial plans. He wrote, "Thank you all for the enormous outpouring of condolences, love and support for my brother's recent passing on May 28, 2020.

"This has been a very difficult time for my wife and I, and your tremendous response is a source of strength for us. We thank you from the bottom of our hearts.

"Many of you have asked about funeral arrangements, and sadly due to Covid-19, there will not be a traditional service at this time. A proper memorial will be planned in the future where we can all pay tribute to my brother. Please feel free to continue celebrating the great contributions Bob accomplished during his career. His legacy will never be forgotten."





