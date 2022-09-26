Kulick Expands 'Everyone I Know Will Die'

Kulick has released a new deluxe version of his 2022 album "Everyone I Know Will Die" that features 5 bonus stripped-down versions of tracks off the original album.
He had this to say, "These songs mean so much to me, and were written in a such a chaotic time of my life, so I wanted to revisit them acoustically in a live space.
"I ended up liking the final live audio, so I decided to release the songs from those live videos on all streaming platforms as well. It was nice to revisit the album in such a reflective mindset, instead of being in the high stress that I was in while writing it."
Watch the video for the Stripped version of "Time To Go" below:
