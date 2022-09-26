Kulick Expands 'Everyone I Know Will Die'

Everyone I Know Will Die cover art

Kulick has released a new deluxe version of his 2022 album "Everyone I Know Will Die" that features 5 bonus stripped-down versions of tracks off the original album.

He had this to say, "These songs mean so much to me, and were written in a such a chaotic time of my life, so I wanted to revisit them acoustically in a live space.

"I ended up liking the final live audio, so I decided to release the songs from those live videos on all streaming platforms as well. It was nice to revisit the album in such a reflective mindset, instead of being in the high stress that I was in while writing it."

Watch the video for the Stripped version of "Time To Go" below:

Related Stories

Former KISS Guitarist Teams Up With Slash Solo Band Members

KISS Collaborator Bob Kulick Dead At 70 2020 In Review

Bob Kulick's Cause Of Death Revealed By His Brother Bruce

Kulick Shares New Single 'Dope'

Kulick Music and Merch

News > Kulick