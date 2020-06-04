.

In Flames Full Wacken Festival Headline Set To Stream Online

Keavin Wiggins | 06-04-2020

In Flames

Knotfest.com have announced that this week's full concert stream will feature In Flame's full headline set from the 2018 edition of the Wacken Festival.

The full concert will stream via the festival website beginning this Friday, June 5th at 11am PST/ 2pm EST / 8pm CET which will be hosted by Beez and will feature exclusive interviews.

They have not yet announced next week's "special", but the follow week will see Suicide Silence's special 2015 benefit show at The Observatory in Santa Ana in aid of Mental Health America streaming at 2pm PST / 5pm EST, 11pm CET on June 19th .


