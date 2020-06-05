Tool Officially Cancel North American Tour

Tool have released a statement about officially canceling their North American Spring tour dates so that fans can receive refunds for tickets for shows that were impacted by the Covid-19 shutdown.

The band had this to say, "As so many music lovers have come to realize over the last several weeks, there is no playbook that artists, promoters and venues can pull from in these unprecedented times.

"When we played what would be our final show of 2020, March 11 at Portland's Moda Center, we believed we would be back on the road sometime this Fall. As we worked towards that goal we've come to realize that there is absolutely no certainty in re-scheduling dates for this Fall or 2021. State and local ordinances vary widely and no one can predict when high capacity events will safely return.

"At the same time that we were working to reschedule this tour, we read your messages. Messages of job losses, illness, emotional and financial pain. We could continue to postpone or reschedule dates for some time into 2021 but ethically, we do not think this is the right course of action. In our opinion, tying up our fans' money for months, if not a full year, is unfair. With that in mind, we have made the very difficult decision to cancel the tour so we can help support the people who have supported us for years.

"Please know, we want nothing more than to return to the road, to play these songs for you and to celebrate our shared recovery. When the time is right, we will do just that.

"In the coming days you will receive an email from the ticketing service you purchased tickets through notifying you of the event cancellation and when to expect your refund." See the impacted dates below:

March 12 Eugene, OR Matthew Knight Center

March 14 Boise, ID Ford Idaho Center Arena

March 16 Salt Lake City, UT Maverik Center

April 16 Miami, FL American Airlines Arena

April 17 Orlando, FL Amway Center

April 19 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena

April 21 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center

April 22 Charlottesville, VA John Paul Jones Arena

April 24 Baltimore, MD Royal Farms Arena

April 25 Uniondale, NY Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum

April 28 Montreal, QC Bell Centre

April 29 Quebec City, QC Videotron Centre

May 1 Wilkes Barre, PA Mohegan Sun Arena

May 2 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Centre

May 4 Toledo, OH Huntington Center

May 5 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena

May 29 Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome

May 31 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena

June 2 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place

June 4 Winnipeg, MB Bell MTS Place

June 6 Minneapolis, MN Target Center

June 7 Sioux Falls, SD Denny Sanford Premier Center

June 9 Madison, WI Kohl Center

June 10 Moline, IL TaxSlayer Center

June 13 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center

June 16 Wichita, KS INTRUST Bank Arena

June 17 Oklahoma City, OK Chesapeake Energy Center

June 19 Colorado Springs, CO Broadmoor World Arena

June 22 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center

June 23 San Francisco, CA Chase Center





Related Stories

Tool's Adam Jones Shares Early Demo Of 'Descending'

Tool Postpone North American Tour

Tool Postpone North American Tour

Fan That Attended Tool Concert Infected With Coronavirus

Red Hot Chili Peppers And Tool Replace Metallica At Festival

Tour Add New Leg To North American Tour

Tool Win Best Metal Grammy Award

Tool Announce New U.S. Spring Tour Dates

Tool Had Biggest Rock Album Of 2019

More Tool News



