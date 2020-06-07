Charlie Daniels Leads All Star Quarantine Jam

Country music legend Charlie Daniels collaborative project The Beau Weevils called on some of their big name friends to join them for a quarantine jam.

The Beau Weevils, which features Daniels, James Stroud, Billy Crain and Charlie Hayward, enlisted a number of guest stars to join them in a virtual performance of their track "Geechi Geechi Ya Ya Blues" from their 2018 release "Beau Weevils - Songs in the Key of E".

The special guests includes Alabama's Randy Owen, The Oak Ridge Boys, Ray Stevens, Larry Gatlin, Crystal Gayle, Rhonda Vincent, Lorrie Morgan, Collin Raye, TG Sheppard and T. Graham Brown.

Daniels had this to say, "I still marvel at my son, Charlie Jr., for being able to take all these people, who were in totally different places, record them remotely and put the whole thing together for such a fun video.

"I'm just an analog guy living in a digital world. Thanks to all my friends for helping out." Watch the jam below:





