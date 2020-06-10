Thin Lizzy: Phil Lynott Documentary Coming To Theaters

(hennemusic) A new documentary on the life and times of Thin Lizzy founder Phil Lynott is coming to cinemas this fall. According to Screen Daily, Ireland's Break Out Pictures has acquired the rights to "Songs For While I'm Away"; directed by Emer Reynolds, the film will tell the story of how a young black boy from 1950s working-class Dublin became one of the world's most iconic rock stars.
Reynolds' documentary tells Lynott's story largely through the words of the performer himself. "We are so delighted that 'Phil Lynott: Songs For While I'm Away' - our film about the legendary Phil Lynott - will soon be coming to the big screen!," says the director. "We can't wait to share it with Irish audiences and to celebrate Philip and his extraordinary life and music."
"As always, we are incredibly proud of our dad and we loved having the opportunity to look at the man behind the music with this film," adds Lynott's daughters Sarah Lynott and Cathleen Howard-Lynott. Read more here.
