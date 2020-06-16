.

Iron Maiden Headline Virtual 2020 Download Festival

Bruce Henne | 06-16-2020

Iron Maiden

(hennemusic) Iron Maiden headlined the livestream of a virtual 2020 edition of the UK's Download Festival on June 13th. Organizers created the three-day virtual event in sync with their originally-scheduled annual weekend - which was set to see Iron Maiden top the bill once again, but was shut down due to the global pandemic.

The hour-long set featured previously-unseen footage from the vaults, including tracks from the group's appearances at the legendary event in 2007, 2013 and 2016.

With over 20 hours of programming streaming across the weekend, the virtual Download Festival also featured footage of headline sets by KISS and System Of A Down.

While Iron Maiden recently cancelled their full touring plans for the year, they have rescheduled a series of European shows to 2021. Watch Iron Maiden's performance here.

