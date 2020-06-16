Original Stooges Final Live Performance Set For Release

A previously unreleased recording of the original lineup of The Stooges' final live performance together will finally see the light of day this summer thanks to Third Man Records.

The label will be releasing "The Stooges' Live At Goose Lake: August 8, 1970" on August 7th in various formats including digitally, CD and vinyl, and it will hit almost 50 years to the day of that final performance.

The audio was restored by Vance Powell (The White Stripes, Chris Stapleton) and mastered by Bill Skibbe at Third Man Mastering, and liner notes were written by Jaan Uhelzski (Creem Magazine).

The label will also be offering two limited-edition colored vinyl editions. One via Rough Trade will be on purple-colored vinyl with a standard LP jacket, and the indie exclusive version will be on cream-colored vinyl with a screen-printed LP jacket.

Check out the performance of T.V. Eye from the album below:





