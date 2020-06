Biopic About Motorhead's Lemmy In The Works

Late Motorhead frontman Lemmy Kilmister is the latest rock legend to receive the biopic treatment, with a film in the works to tell the story of his life.

Lemmy, born Ian Fraser Kilmister, died in 2015 at age of 70. The new film will be directed by Greg Olliver, who fans will recognize for his 2010 documentary "Lemmy".

The new biopic will be offered to buyers at upcoming virtual Cannes market by VMI Worldwide, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Olliver had this to say, "Everything you've heard about Lemmy is probably true... not because he was embracing rock n' roll cliches, but because he was creating them.

"Marlboro Reds and Jack Daniel's for breakfast, speed for dinner - all true. But behind that steely-eyed fašade of rock n' roll was also a compelling, complicated and lion-hearted man who stayed the course and never gave up playing the music that made him happy.

"We've been carefully developing this biopic since 2013, making sure to stay true to Lemmy, Motorhead band members Phil Campbell and Mikkey Dee, and all the other folks that played important roles in Lemmy's life. This will be a film they'll be proud of."





Related Stories

Motorhead Pay Tribute To Road Crews With Benefit Video

Motorhead Day Celebrated With New 'Ace Of Spades' Lyric Video

Metallica Star Reacts To Rock Hall Snubbings

Motorhead Was A Band Effort Says Campbell

Rock Hall Corrects Motorhead Snub Following Backlash

Longtime Motorhead Member Angry At Rock Hall Snub

Judas Priest, Motorhead Among Rock Hall Nominees

Motorhead's Phil Campbell Streams Alice Cooper Collaboration

Original Motorhead Guitarist Larry Wallis Dead At 70

More Motorhead News