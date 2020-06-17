My Chemical Romance Announce Rescheduled Reunion Tour Dates

My Chemical Romance have announced the rescheduled dates for their North American reunion tour that will now be taking place in the late summer/fall of next year.
The original trek scheduled for this year was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The band had this to say about the change of plans, "As a band, we are deeply aware of the profound problems and crucial issues the world is facing right now.
"These issues are all life-changing, and we have them in the forefront of our minds on a regular basis. All of our focus should be on making the world better in every way we can.
"We would never want to distract from the challenges we are facing right now, but we feel it is the right thing to let people know that we have rescheduled our shows, so that we can offer people a refund on tickets in these difficult financial times.
"All tickets will be honored for the new dates. If you are unable to attend, refunds are available at your point of purchase.
"It is a long time away, and there is so much for all of us to do to make the world a better place in the interim. We cannot wait to play for you. Take care of each other and yourselves. We will see you soon." See the new dates below:
Sep. 08 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
Sep. 09 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Center
Sep. 11 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center
Sep. 13 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
Sep. 15 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesers Arena
Sep. 16 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Arena
Sep. 18 - Chicago, IL - Riot Fest
Sep. 19 - Atlanta, GA - Music Midtown
Sep. 21 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
Sep. 22 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
Sep. 25 - Sunrise, FL - Bb&T Center
Sep. 28 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center
Sep. 29 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
Oct. 01 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center
Oct. 03 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome
Oct. 06 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena
Oct. 08 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena
Oct. 11 - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum
Oct. 12 - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum
Oct. 14 - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum
Oct. 17 - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum
