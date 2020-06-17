.

My Chemical Romance Announce Rescheduled Reunion Tour Dates

Keavin Wiggins | 06-17-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

My Chemical Romance

My Chemical Romance have announced the rescheduled dates for their North American reunion tour that will now be taking place in the late summer/fall of next year.

The original trek scheduled for this year was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The band had this to say about the change of plans, "As a band, we are deeply aware of the profound problems and crucial issues the world is facing right now.

"These issues are all life-changing, and we have them in the forefront of our minds on a regular basis. All of our focus should be on making the world better in every way we can.

"We would never want to distract from the challenges we are facing right now, but we feel it is the right thing to let people know that we have rescheduled our shows, so that we can offer people a refund on tickets in these difficult financial times.

"All tickets will be honored for the new dates. If you are unable to attend, refunds are available at your point of purchase.

"It is a long time away, and there is so much for all of us to do to make the world a better place in the interim. We cannot wait to play for you. Take care of each other and yourselves. We will see you soon." See the new dates below:

Sep. 08 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
Sep. 09 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Center
Sep. 11 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center
Sep. 13 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
Sep. 15 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesers Arena
Sep. 16 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Arena
Sep. 18 - Chicago, IL - Riot Fest
Sep. 19 - Atlanta, GA - Music Midtown
Sep. 21 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
Sep. 22 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
Sep. 25 - Sunrise, FL - Bb&T Center
Sep. 28 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center
Sep. 29 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
Oct. 01 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center
Oct. 03 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome
Oct. 06 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena
Oct. 08 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena
Oct. 11 - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum
Oct. 12 - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum
Oct. 14 - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum
Oct. 17 - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum


Related Stories


My Chemical Romance Announce Rescheduled Reunion Tour Dates

News Bytes: My Chemical Romance, Morrissey, Bauhaus, Cold War Kids, More

My Chemical Romance Sell Out Reunion Tour In Six Hours

My Chemical Romance Announce No. American Reunion Tour

My Chemical Romance Announce Reunion Concert

More My Chemical Romance News


advertisement
Day In Rock

Metallica Working On New Music During Lockdown- Biopic About Motorhead's Lemmy In The Works- My Chemical Romance Announce Rescheduled Reunion Tour Dates- more

Reviews

Mallavora - The Paradise EP

Father's Day Gift Guide

Singled Out: Smackbound's Close To Sober

Singled Out: Electric Mob's Devil You Know

Singled Out: Lightworker's Cholera

advertisement
Latest News

Metallica Working On New Music During Lockdown

Biopic About Motorhead's Lemmy In The Works

My Chemical Romance Announce Rescheduled Reunion Tour Dates

John Prine's Final Recording Released

Roger Waters Streams The Wall Classics From Us + Them Concert Film

Collective Soul Expand Self-Titled Album For 25th Anniversary

Metal Supergroup Teeth Stream New Song 'Writhe'

Nervosa Offshoot Cypta Ink Deal With Napalm Records