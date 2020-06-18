Allman Betts Band Premiering 'Magnolia Road' Video

The Allman Betts Band have announced that they will be premiering a music video for their brand new single "Magnolia Road" at 1pm ET on Friday, June 19th.

The song comes from and is the first single from the band's forthcoming sophomore album "Bless Your Blues", which is set to be released on August 1st.

Betts had this to say, "I think we definitely challenged ourselves, pushed ourselves artistically, and widened the spectrum on all levels. We wanted something that was a little more sweeping. A deeper experience."

Allman added, "I hope what people hear on Bless Your Heart is a band that's having a love affair with being a band". Watch the video below (when available):





