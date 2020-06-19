Eagles Reschedule Some Hotel California Tour Dates

(hennemusic) The Eagles have announced that they have moved a pair of UK concerts from their planned "Hotel California" tour from this year until the summer of next year.

The band's scheduled late summer concerts at London's Wembley Stadium will now take place on August 28 and 29 of 2021; tickets remain valid for the new events.

The dates were the final 2020 shows to be rescheduled during the global pandemic after a series of US appearances were moved last month.

The "Hotel California" tour will see Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit with Vince Gill and Deacon Frey deliver full album performances of the group's 1976 classic - with the help of an orchestra and choir - alongside a greatest hits set. here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

The Eagles In The Studio For 45th Anniversary Of One Of These Nights

The Eagles' Joe Walsh Launches Public Radio Show

Metallica, Eagles, Springsteen, Queen Lead Apple Music Live Special

The Eagles Reveal Rescheduled Hotel California Dates

Bowling For Soup Cover The Eagles' 'Already Gone'

The Eagles Reschedule Hotel California Dates

Foo Fighter Recruits Guns N' Roses, Eagles Stars For New Song 2019 In Review

AC/DC's Brian Johnson Makes Music With Eagles' Joe Walsh 2019 In Review

Slash and Sammy Hagar Guest On Eagles Legend's New Album 2019 In Review

More Eagles News



