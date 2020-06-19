Lamb Of God Release 'Gears' Video and Hosting Online Event

Lamb Of God have released a music video for their new single "Gears" to celebrate the release of their new self-titled album and Mark Morton will be hosting a special online event tonight (June 19th).
Morton had this to say,, "The day has finally arrived! We are absolutely thrilled to be releasing our new, self-titled album today. We're all so proud of this collection of songs and feel like they rival some of our best work.
"As a band, we have a reawakened energy and a renewed creative spark that is evident in these songs and pulses through the entire album. Everyone involved in this project is beyond anxious for the world to hear it. We hope you enjoy it and we thank you for your support!"
Fans will be able to join Mark as he hosts a Lamb Of God Twitter listening party tonight with Newbury Comics at 7 p.m. EDT. Follow along on Twitter using the hashtag #LambOfGodXNewbury. Watch the video below:
