Protest the Hero Release New Album Early

Protest the Hero have released their new studio album "Palimpsest," a day ahead of its originally scheduled release date of June 19th.

The album marks the band's first new music release since 2016. They had this to say, "The day has arrived. Our record 'Palimpsest' is finally out!

"You've all heard the tales of the stuff we had to overcome to get here, so we won't prattle on about that today. Instead, we'd like to take a minute to thank everyone who made this possible. Our tight group of friends who helped us write, record, mix, and release this thing. You all know who you are and we genuinely couldn't have gotten here without you. For the first time in our careers, there were actually moments on this path where we wondered if we would get to the finish line... But here we are eh?

"To our listeners over the years... You will always be who we make music for. Your support means more than you could imagine. Thank you." Stream the opening track below and the rest of the album here.





Related Stories

Protest the Hero Release Video For Song From Forthcoming Album

Protest The Hero Put On Hold Over Vocal Issues

More Protest The Hero News



