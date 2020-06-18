Queen Announce YouTube Tour Watch Party

Queen + Adam Lambert have announced that they will be hosting a YouTube Tour Watch Party this weekend to mark what would have been the wrap up of their arena tour.

The special event will begin at 12PM PDT / 3PM EDT on Sunday June 21st and will be available for 24 hours on the band's official YouTube Channel.

The Queen camp had this to say about the special online event "While appreciating that it won't be the same as seeing them perform live, the band instead are providing an all access pass to a specially compiled show of highlights from previous tours on the day that they would have played their final O2 London concert by tying up with YouTube for a special Queen + Adam Lambert Tour Watch Party." Watch the show below (once it is available, until then enjoy the band's recent Global Citizen performance):





