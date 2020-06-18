Queen + Adam Lambert have announced that they will be hosting a YouTube Tour Watch Party this weekend to mark what would have been the wrap up of their arena tour.
The special event will begin at 12PM PDT / 3PM EDT on Sunday June 21st and will be available for 24 hours on the band's official YouTube Channel.
The Queen camp had this to say about the special online event "While appreciating that it won't be the same as seeing them perform live, the band instead are providing an all access pass to a specially compiled show of highlights from previous tours on the day that they would have played their final O2 London concert by tying up with YouTube for a special Queen + Adam Lambert Tour Watch Party." Watch the show below (once it is available, until then enjoy the band's recent Global Citizen performance):
Queen's Brian May Shares Post Heart Attack Message
Queen Legend Brian May Suffered Heart Attack
Metallica, Eagles, Springsteen, Queen Lead Apple Music Live Special
Queen To Stream Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert
Queen's Brian May Goes To Hospital For Gardening Injury
Queen' Brian May Addresses Bohemian Rhapsody Sequel Idea
Queen's Brian May Virtually Jams With We Will Rock You Cast
Queen Release 'You Are The Champions' For Healthcare Workers
Former Journey Singer Discussed Joining Queen
Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison Announce New Tour Dates-Queen Announce YouTube Tour Watch Party Protest the Hero Release New Album Early- Journey- Ozzy Osbourne- more
Singled Out: Izzie's Caravan's Drownin' Man's Blues
Singled Out: Smackbound's Close To Sober
Singled Out: Electric Mob's Devil You Know
Queen Announce YouTube Tour Watch Party
Protest the Hero Release New Album Early
Allman Betts Band Premiering 'Magnolia Road' Video
Cypress Hill Hosting Virtual Live Performance
Hockey Dad Stream New Song and Sell Out 'Alive At The Drive-In' Shows
Pharmacose Release 'The Clearing' Video
Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison Announce New Stadium Tour Dates
Journey's First Album In Almost A Decade Taking Shape