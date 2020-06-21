Foo Fighters frontman and former Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl is celebrating Father's Day 2020 by sharing a tribute to his late father James Harper Grohl.
Dave took to Instagram with the tribute that is also the latest installment in his "Dave's True Stories" series. He began by quoting something his father told him, "'Your writing has punch, David. Punch is power!'
He continued, "After all these years, this simple message, my first words of true validation as a fledgling writer, has never left me. It echoes in my mind like a long canyon scream each time I sit down to a blank page, and inspired me to fill it with my true voice.
"After a childhood of failed classes and dismal report cares (most of which ended with comments such as, 'Dave has potential, but his hyperactivity and attention-seeking behavior are a constant distraction to the class!'), it was if I had pulled the proverbial red pen from the stone.
"No small victory for the delinquent son of a public-school teacher, but let's be honest, I was never destined to become the next Bill Shakespeare (ask any of my traumatized English teachers).
"It only makes sense that this particular validation wasn't given by any of the poor, frustrated educators I left in my wake. No, I came from a truly brilliant writer who shaped my love (and fear) of the written word.
"The man, the myth, the legend... my father, James Harper Grohl." Read the rest of Dave's tribute here.
Dave Grohl Tributes His Late Dad For Father's Day
Dave Grohl Tributes His Late Dad For Father's Day
