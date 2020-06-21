Grave Digger Release 'Barbarian' Video

Grave Digger have released a music video for their new single "Barbarian". The song comes from their new album "Fields Of Blood," the final installment of their Highlands trilogy.

The band had this to say, "the new Grave Digger single 'Barbarian' from the album Fields of Blood is Teutonic steel in its purest form. No prisoners are taken here ... you can feel how Cumberland pushes the 'Highland Cleanings' and how whole villages are getting destroyed. He violates the Highlander women and kills everything in his way. His indescribable Cruelty is unparalleled in the history of Scotland.

"'Barbarian' will become another band classic Chorus will be hammered in your head... 'Cold blooded murderer, Killer of the Jacobites, Butcher of Culloden, Cumberland the Barbarian.'" Watch the video below:





