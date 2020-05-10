Grave Digger Release New Song 'Lions Of The Sea'

Grave Digger have released a brand new song entitled "Lions Of The Sea". The track comes from the veteran band's forthcoming album "Fields Of Blood".

The new record, the group's 20th, is set to be released on May 29th, and is the third part of the band's epic Scottish Highlands trilogy. Frontman Chris Boltendahl had this to say about the new song"

"Lions Of The Sea' .. a hurricane of metal hymn... the battle of the Scots against the Vikings... cutting riffing and a chorus that winds through your cortex... you will be startled at night, at sea find yourself in battle and roar the chorus of Lions of the Sea from your hoarse throats... over and over again until you are the victorious to leave the battlefield at sea." Listen to the track below:





