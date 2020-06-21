Lakes Recruit Real Friends' Dan Lambton For 'Kids'

Indie rockers Lakes have released a brand new track entitled "Kids" that features a guest appearance from former Real Friends star Dan Lambton.

The track comes form the band's forthcoming "This World Of Ours, It Came Apart", EP and 7" that is set to be released by Know Hope Records on July 24th.

The band had this to say about the new track, "As well as being lucky enough to have Dan Lambton (singer of Real Friends until very recently) on a track, we are also super lucky to have the songs recorded by Steph Carter in Watford (guitarist in Gallows), produced and mixed by Neil Strauch in Chicago (who has worked with Owen, Owls, Joan Of Arc, Iron & Wine, Slow Mass) and mastered by Zach Weeks in Massachusetts (at Kurt Ballou's GodCity Studio), with artwork by Dylan England (of the band Del Paxton)."

"We met Dan through Instagram after he tagged us in a photo of a tattoo he had just got of the artwork from our debut album and some lyrics from our song "Ontario". This obviously blew our minds! We met up at the Real Friends show at The Electric Ballroom in London and he was the absolute best host and kindest man. We stayed in touch and we are so honoured to have him sing on this."

"Neil Strauch has recorded so many of our favourite albums and it's been a dream having him long-distance-produce these songs for us. Paul from The LP Cafe was doing an Audiotree session in Chicago last year with Nervus and Neil happened to be mixing it, so Paul gave him a copy of our debut album and then the rest is kinda history!"

"These two songs are also the first to feature our new vocalist Blue Jenkins who joined the band in February."

"Warning Signs features another guest vocalist Ed Hutchinson from the legendary Watford hardcore band Incoherence, helping out with those screams at the end! We're excited to be working with Know Hope Records for this 7" and also for our second album which is due out next year. We're huge fans of Vinnie Caruana, Sleep In, String Machine and all the other great bands on that label and the guys there are super nice." Check out the song below:





Related Stories

Dead Lakes Release 'Goldfire' Video

More Lakes News



