Singled Out: Onslaught's Religiousuicide

Onslaught recently released a new single called "Religiousuicide," from their forthcoming album "Generation Antichrist" and to celebrate guitarist Nige Rockett tells us about the track. Here is the story:

Some people may not agree with or particularly like the lyrical theme of this track but it has a real personal meaning to me. As a very young kid i was basically forced to follow Christianity completely against my will, 6 years of weekly torment ensued and turned me against religion for life, hence the reason why i feel the need to write tracks of this nature.

I wanted 'Religiousuicide' to be a song of extremes, musical and lyrically, it's short, offensive and very angry.! Sonically the main riff is very cool, chromatic, hypnotic and twisting as it creeps in, the aggression is uncontrollable when the full track explodes, all my personal rage is unleashed and does not relent for 3.30 minutes. It's one of the fastest and most brutal songs we've ever written in our career with no prisoners taken!

Lyrics, 'Jesus F***ing Christ' is a commonly used phrase in the English language and I can think of no better description for religion in this modern age.

It's a faith that could never be trusted but nowadays people are not so easily manipulated / led by false idols and science is a great informer. I don't really have an issue with folk having something to believe in but when you see the abuse, corruption and lies that religion creates i cannot condone it in any way.

