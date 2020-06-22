Twenty One Pilots Release First Never Ending Music Video

Twenty One Pilots have made history with the video for their new single "Level Of Concern" with the release of the first-ever, never-ending music video with the help of their fans.
The innovative video pulls in fan created content, in real time, live on YouTube, using Imposium which creates and streams a brand new video with fan content every three minutes and forty seconds .
The group cryptically launched the project on June 12th with a 24hr livestream on their YouTube channel featuring a TV screen flashing mysterious imagery. Three million people tuned into the live broadcast with #twentyonepilots trending on Twitter for twelve hours, with over 150k tweets from fans. Watch it below:
