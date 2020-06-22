.

Twenty One Pilots Release First Never Ending Music Video

Keavin Wiggins | 06-22-2020

Twenty One Pilots

Twenty One Pilots have made history with the video for their new single "Level Of Concern" with the release of the first-ever, never-ending music video with the help of their fans.

The innovative video pulls in fan created content, in real time, live on YouTube, using Imposium which creates and streams a brand new video with fan content every three minutes and forty seconds .

The group cryptically launched the project on June 12th with a 24hr livestream on their YouTube channel featuring a TV screen flashing mysterious imagery. Three million people tuned into the live broadcast with #twentyonepilots trending on Twitter for twelve hours, with over 150k tweets from fans. Watch it below:


