

Depeche Mode's LiVE SPiRiTS To Stream In Full Online

Keavin Wiggins | 06-23-2020

Depeche Mode

Live Nation have announced that they will be offering a special stream of Depeche Mode's full new concert and documentary film LiVE SPiRiTS.

The concert promoter will be offering fans the full stream of the film from their official YouTube channel and their Live From Home platform this Thursday, Thursday, June 25th at 12pm PT/3pm EST.

The band is celebrating the announcement by sharing a video of their performance of "Cover Me", which comes from the film. Watch the video below:


