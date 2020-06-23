My Chemical Romance Lead Riot Fest Lineup

My Chemical Romance has been announced as the headliner for the 2021 installment of Riot Fest after the annual music festival was forced to cancel this year's event due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The festival is now scheduled to take pace at Douglas Park in Chicago, IL on September 17th, 18th and 19th, 2021, with a preview party taking place on Thursday, the 16th.

Apart from My Chemical Romance, the "first wave" lineup includes The Smashing Pumpkins, Run The Jewels, Pixies, Coheed And Cambria, Taking Back Sunday, Sublime With Rome, Dirty Heads, Lupe Fiasco Performing The Cool, Vic Mensa, The All-American Rejects, New Found Glory, Simple Plan, Gogol Bordello, Circle Jerks, Thrice, Circa Survive, K.Flay, Toots And The Maytals, Jawbox, Les Savy Fav, Best Coast, Bayside, L7, Meg Myers, Pup, Mayday Parade, Fever 333, Living Colour, Big Freedia, Swmrs, Beach Bunny, Alex G, Thursday, Saves The Day, Don Broco Joywave, Hepcat, Fishbone, F***ed Up, Boston Manor, The Sounds, White Lung, Kennyhoopla, Beach Goons, Meet Me @ The Altar, Radkey, Holy Fawn, Chubby And The Gang. Find more details, including ticket information, here.





Related Stories

Riot Fest Founder Addresses Ticket Site Hacking Concerns

Blink-182 To Headline This Year's Riot Fest

More Riot Fest News



