.

My Chemical Romance Lead Riot Fest Lineup

Michael Angulia | 06-23-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Riot Fest

My Chemical Romance has been announced as the headliner for the 2021 installment of Riot Fest after the annual music festival was forced to cancel this year's event due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The festival is now scheduled to take pace at Douglas Park in Chicago, IL on September 17th, 18th and 19th, 2021, with a preview party taking place on Thursday, the 16th.

Apart from My Chemical Romance, the "first wave" lineup includes The Smashing Pumpkins, Run The Jewels, Pixies, Coheed And Cambria, Taking Back Sunday, Sublime With Rome, Dirty Heads, Lupe Fiasco Performing The Cool, Vic Mensa, The All-American Rejects, New Found Glory, Simple Plan, Gogol Bordello, Circle Jerks, Thrice, Circa Survive, K.Flay, Toots And The Maytals, Jawbox, Les Savy Fav, Best Coast, Bayside, L7, Meg Myers, Pup, Mayday Parade, Fever 333, Living Colour, Big Freedia, Swmrs, Beach Bunny, Alex G, Thursday, Saves The Day, Don Broco Joywave, Hepcat, Fishbone, F***ed Up, Boston Manor, The Sounds, White Lung, Kennyhoopla, Beach Goons, Meet Me @ The Altar, Radkey, Holy Fawn, Chubby And The Gang. Find more details, including ticket information, here.


Related Stories


My Chemical Romance Lead Riot Fest Lineup

Riot Fest Founder Addresses Ticket Site Hacking Concerns

Blink-182 To Headline This Year's Riot Fest

More Riot Fest News


advertisement
Day In Rock

Van Halen David Lee Roth Changes Name Amid Protests- My Chemical Romance Lead Riot Fest Lineup- Scorpions Give Fans 'Sign Of Hope' With New Song- Foo Fighters- more

Reviews

Singled Out: Ken Francis Wenzel's Healing Heart

Sundogs - The Code

Singled Out: Remorsefully Numb's Sapling

Singled Out: Black Orchid Empire's Singularity

Root 66: Nate Lee - Wings of a Jetliner

advertisement
Latest News

Van Halen David Lee Roth Changes Name Amid Protests

My Chemical Romance Lead Riot Fest Lineup

Scorpions Give Fans 'Sign Of Hope' With New Song

Foo Fighters Classic Covered by Rick Astley

Killswitch Engage Celebrate Their 20th Anniversary

Matchbox Twenty Reschedule North American Tour

Depeche Mode's LiVE SPiRiTS To Stream In Full Online

Candlelight Red's Jeremy Edge Recruits Crobot Singer For New Song