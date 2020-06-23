My Chemical Romance has been announced as the headliner for the 2021 installment of Riot Fest after the annual music festival was forced to cancel this year's event due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The festival is now scheduled to take pace at Douglas Park in Chicago, IL on September 17th, 18th and 19th, 2021, with a preview party taking place on Thursday, the 16th.
Apart from My Chemical Romance, the "first wave" lineup includes The Smashing Pumpkins, Run The Jewels, Pixies, Coheed And Cambria, Taking Back Sunday, Sublime With Rome, Dirty Heads, Lupe Fiasco Performing The Cool, Vic Mensa, The All-American Rejects, New Found Glory, Simple Plan, Gogol Bordello, Circle Jerks, Thrice, Circa Survive, K.Flay, Toots And The Maytals, Jawbox, Les Savy Fav, Best Coast, Bayside, L7, Meg Myers, Pup, Mayday Parade, Fever 333, Living Colour, Big Freedia, Swmrs, Beach Bunny, Alex G, Thursday, Saves The Day, Don Broco Joywave, Hepcat, Fishbone, F***ed Up, Boston Manor, The Sounds, White Lung, Kennyhoopla, Beach Goons, Meet Me @ The Altar, Radkey, Holy Fawn, Chubby And The Gang. Find more details, including ticket information, here.
Riot Fest Founder Addresses Ticket Site Hacking Concerns
Blink-182 To Headline This Year's Riot Fest
Van Halen David Lee Roth Changes Name Amid Protests- My Chemical Romance Lead Riot Fest Lineup- Scorpions Give Fans 'Sign Of Hope' With New Song- Foo Fighters- more
Singled Out: Ken Francis Wenzel's Healing Heart
Singled Out: Remorsefully Numb's Sapling
Singled Out: Black Orchid Empire's Singularity
Root 66: Nate Lee - Wings of a Jetliner
Van Halen David Lee Roth Changes Name Amid Protests
My Chemical Romance Lead Riot Fest Lineup
Scorpions Give Fans 'Sign Of Hope' With New Song
Foo Fighters Classic Covered by Rick Astley
Killswitch Engage Celebrate Their 20th Anniversary
Matchbox Twenty Reschedule North American Tour
Depeche Mode's LiVE SPiRiTS To Stream In Full Online
Candlelight Red's Jeremy Edge Recruits Crobot Singer For New Song