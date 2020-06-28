Singled Out: Broadside's The Raging Sea

Broadside are gearing up to release their new album "Into The Raging Sea" next month and to celebrate we asked vocalist Ollie Baxxter to tell us about the latest single "The Raging Sea". Here is the story:

I wanted to write a song about the pressure of being under pressure. With "The Raging Sea," I felt compelled to be honest with myself for the first time in a very long time. I wasn't happy with everything we were going through as a band. Our future wasn't guaranteed in the "industry". The others whom I'd started the band with years before had all moved on to their own musical endeavors or just life-fulfilling goals in general. Some became fathers, others became strangers. I was turning 30 and pretending I wasn't afraid of the crippling anxiety of becoming an "adult". I wrote the lyrics to match the tone of the song. Slowly building to an undeniable payoff moment, both sonically and with the intensity of my voice. I wanted to free myself and that's ultimately what the song confesses. "Can I make it out? Will I make it out? Is there any point? what's the f***ing point?"

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the album here





Related Stories

More Broadside News



