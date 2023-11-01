Broadside Reflect On Life Changing Phone Call With 'Bleu'

Broadside have released a music video for their new single "Bleu", which is a track from their forthcoming album, "Hotel Bleu", that is set to be released on November 10th via SharpTone Records

According to the announcement, the track is "a poignant song about facing the loss of the one you love most, as your life together is just getting started, "Bleu" starts out quietly; frontman Oliver Baxxter's gentle vocals the focal point against gentle acoustic guitars before the song swells in an emotional crescendo."

Baxxter explains, "'Bleu' is a song I wrote about my fiance. A phone call changed our lives as the doctor on the other line said a prayer after he gave us the news that the tumor in her chest was breast cancer.

"We cried on the living room floor for two days after that until; eventually, we found the strength to call our family and friends. I couldn't accept that someone who I'd lived and breathed with every day was about to endure one of the most demanding challenges of her life. 'Bleu' is a love letter to anyone who has ever experienced the sudden realization of such an unforgiving and cruel disease."

