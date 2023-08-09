Broadside Team With Josh Roberts For 'Bang'

(SharpTone) Broadside are excited to share their new single, 'Bang', featuring Josh Roberts of Magnolia Park. 'Bang' - a deceptively upbeat and catchy track about facing your inner demons - is out now via SharpTone Records.

Vocalist Oliver Baxxter shares: "'Bang' is a song about feeling like you're living in a haunted body. It's a representation of the lifelong battle with our own mind. Eventually you turn around and embrace that it all comes to an end."

In addition to the single, Broadside have also released a band new music video for 'Bang'. Broadside will be hitting the road in the US later this week for several upcoming shows, including dates with Magnolia Park and with Set It Off. Fans can also look forward to seeing them with The Maine in Austin, Texas, next month for a free show at Domain Northside.

