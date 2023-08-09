(SharpTone) Broadside are excited to share their new single, 'Bang', featuring Josh Roberts of Magnolia Park. 'Bang' - a deceptively upbeat and catchy track about facing your inner demons - is out now via SharpTone Records.
Vocalist Oliver Baxxter shares: "'Bang' is a song about feeling like you're living in a haunted body. It's a representation of the lifelong battle with our own mind. Eventually you turn around and embrace that it all comes to an end."
In addition to the single, Broadside have also released a band new music video for 'Bang'. Broadside will be hitting the road in the US later this week for several upcoming shows, including dates with Magnolia Park and with Set It Off. Fans can also look forward to seeing them with The Maine in Austin, Texas, next month for a free show at Domain Northside.
Broadside Recruit The Home Team's Brian Butcher For Cruel Single
Singled Out: Broadside's The Raging Sea
Guns N' Roses North American Kickoff- Pendulum And Bullet For My Valentine's Matt Tuck Go Heavy With New 'Halo' Version- Iron Maiden- more
The Allman Betts Family Revival Dates and All-Star Lineup Revealed- Dokken Announce New Album With 'Fugitive' Video- more
Lollapalooza 2023 - Day Four Report
Lollapalooza 2023 - Day Three Report
Lollapalooza 2023 - Day Two Report
Lollapalooza 2023 - Day One Report
Caught In The Act: Reverend Horton Heat and The Delta Bombers Rock Chicago
Guns N' Roses Reignite World Tour with North American Kickoff
Pendulum And Bullet For My Valentine's Matt Tuck Go Heavy With New 'Halo' Version
Iron Maiden Recap Euro The Future Past Tour
Taproot Share New Song and Reveal Album art
Night Ranger Announce '40 Years and a Night with Contemporary Youth Orchestra'
Peter Frampton Streams Video Of Baby I Love Your Way From Royal Albert Hall Performance
Broadside Team With Josh Roberts For 'Bang'
Singled Out: Nature Loves Courage's Dismantle