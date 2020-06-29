Neil Young Scores UK Hit With 'Homegrown'

(hennemusic) Neil Young had debuted his recently-released 1970s album, "Homegrown", in the UK Top 5. According to the Official Charts Company, the record opens at No. 2 on the Top 100 behind only "Rough And Rowdy Ways", the new project from Bob Dylan.

"Homegrown" was the country's best-selling vinyl of the week, as well, while helping deliver Young his 11th UK Top 10 album and highest since the No. 2 placement of 1994's "Sleeps With Angels."

Young originally recorded "Homegrown" in 1974 and early 1975, but shelved the set while moving on to other projects.

"I apologize.," shared the rocker on a recent note to fans on his Neil Young Archives site. "This album 'Homegrown' should have been there for you a couple of years after 'Harvest'. It's the sad side of a love affair. The damage done. The heartache. I just couldn't listen to it. I wanted to move on.

"So I kept it to myself, hidden away in the vault, on the shelf, in the back of my mind....but I should have shared it. It's actually beautiful. That's why I made it in the first place. Sometimes life hurts. You know what I mean. This is the one that got away." Check out the title track here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Neil Young Streams Homegrown Barnyard Performance

Neil Young Streams Homegrown Track 'Vacancy'

Neil Young Launching Official Bootleg Series

Neil Young Plays Harvest Classics In New Fireside Sessions Stream

Neil Young Releasing Lost 1970s Album 'Homegrown'

Neil Young Releases New Fireside Session

Neil Young Shares Vintage 1971 Performance

Neil Young Streams Third Episode Of Fireside Sessions

Neil Young and Crazy Horse Release 'Shut It Down 2020' video

More Neil Young News



