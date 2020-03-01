.

Dimebag Planned To Reunite Pantera Prior To His Death

Michael Angulia | 03-01-2020

PanteraPodcast screen capture

Dimebag Darrell Abbott expressed his desire to reunite Pantera to a close friend, just weeks before he was tragically murdered on stage while performing with Damageplan.

Pantera split up following their tour in support of their 2000 album "Reinventing The Steel" and Dimebag told Pantera/Damageplan videographer Daryl 'Bobby Tongs' Arnberger that he wanted to put the band together because he wasn't happy with Damageplan (which also featured his brother Vinnie Paul on drums).

Arnberger shared the following with the Landry.audio podcast, "The last time I saw him was in November of 2004. I went over to his house. I was just talking to him briefly about everything.

He was, like, 'We're gonna go out and do this [Damageplan] tour through December, and I'll see you for Christmas and everything. After that, we're gonna have some new sh*t going on. And it's not gonna be this. Whatever it takes, we're gonna get these guys back together and do it right.'

"He was saying he was gonna do everything he could. He was pretty much done with what [Damageplan] were doing at that point. He wanted to move on and go back to Pantera."

Arnberger said that Dimebag "didn't think the other guys [in Damageplan] were as into it. He obviously didn't feel the magic as much as he did with the other two guys [Pantera's Phil Anslemo and Rex Brown]." Check out the interview below:


Dimebag Planned To Reunite Pantera Prior To His Death

