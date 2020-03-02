Ozzy Osbourne Scores U.S. Hit With 'Ordinary Man'

Cover art courtesy SRO Cover art courtesy SRO

Ozzy Osbourne is one a roll with his brand new studio album "Ordinary Man" giving the metal legend a top 3 debut on the Billboard 200 chart in the U.S..

The album entered the chart at No. 3 after selling 65,000 copies of the album and earning opening week sales of 77,000 equivalent album units (e.g. streaming).

The former Black Sabbath frontman also scored a solo career high in his native UK after the album debuted at No. 3, beating the chart debut of his debut solo album "Blizzard Of Ozz", which landed at No. 7.

Ozzy wrote and recorded the album over a short period of time with Post Malone producer Andrew Watt, Guns N' Roses bassist Duff McKagan and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith.

Elton John made a special guest appearance on the title track, which also features Guns N' Roses legend Slash. Check out the song below:





Related Stories

Ozzy Osbourne Hits Solo Career High With 'Ordinary Man'

Ozzy Osbourne Helps Elton John Break Chart Record

Ozzy Osbourne Reflects On 'Blizzard' 40th Anniversary

Ozzy Osbourne Wants To Make Another Album In March

Ozzy Osbourne Canceled Tour For Fan's Sake

Ozzy Osbourne Has Mild Form Of Parkinson's Disease

Ozzy Osbourne Streaming New Song 'It's A Raid'

Sharon Talks Ozzy Osbourne Tour Cancelation

Ozzy Osbourne Cancels North American Tour

More Ozzy Osbourne News



