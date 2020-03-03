Robert Plant Announces U.S. Tour With New Band

Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant have announced that he will be embarking on the very first U.S. tour with his new band Saving Grace this spring.

The short U.S. trek is scheduled to kick off on May 12th at the Pantages Theatre in Minneapolis, MN and will conclude on May 23rd at the Lincoln Theatre in Washington, DC.

Saving Grace features Plant along with Suzi Dian (vocals), Oli Jefferson (percussion), Tony Kelsey (mandolin, baritone and acoustic guitars), Robert Plant (vocals) and Matt Worley (banjo, acoustic and baritone guitars).

Tickets will on sale to the general public this Friday, May 6th at 10AM local time. Catfish Keith will be the support act on the tour (except in Milwaukee and Chicago. See the dates below:

May 12 - Pantages Theatre - Minneapolis, MN

May 13 - Turner Hall Ballroom - Milwaukee, WI

May 15 - Old Town School of Folk Music - Chicago, IL

May 17 - Mountain Stage - The Clay Center - Charleston, WV

May 19 - The Capitol Theatre - Port Chester, NY

May 20 - The Town Hall - New York, NY

May 23 - Lincoln Theatre - Washington, DC





